Goa: GWMC says 10,000 MT of garbage piled up at Sonsodo plant

Margao: Preliminary estimate carried out by the Goa Waste Management Corporation (GWMC) has pegged around 10,000 metric tons of piled up garbage inside the Sonsodo waste treatment plant.

A team of GWMC officials on Wednesday conducted a survey of the waste mound inside the treatment plant after Margao Municipal Chairperson Lyndon Pereira submitted a letter to the GWMC Managing Director Levinson Martins to cart out the piled up waste from the Sonsodo plant and remediate the same though the Corporation’s contractor.

The MMC Chairperson also held detailed discussions with the Director of Urban Development as well as the Urban Development Secretary on the MMC Solid waste management and how to get rid of the piled up waste from the plant.

The MMC at its meeting last week had taken the decision to rope in the GWMC to engage its contactor to cart away the piled waste from the plant.

When contacted, the GWMC Managing Director, Levinson Martins informed that Corporation officials conducted a survey of the dump to find out the amount of pilled waste dumped inside the plant.

“This is just the beginning of the exercise. It would be purely for the contractor to take a call whether he is ready to take up the MMC job or not. We will officially ask the contractor his consent, whether he is ready to take up the job or not”, he said.

