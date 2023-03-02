Goa: Green signal at Fatorda, but ex-MMC councillors see red

Former Goa Forward-backed Margao Municipal councillors on Wednesday slammed the MMC Chairperson Damu Shirodkar for giving credit to Margao MLA Digambar Kamat and former MLA Damu Naik over the revival of the defunct traffic signals in Fatorda, reminding the civic chief that the signals were all installed by the party chief and Fatorda MLA Vijai Sardesai.

They also took objection to the civic chief’s claim that the traffic signals have been operational after the intervention of Digambar and Damu, pointing out that the traffic signals are not in working condition again.

Addressing the media, former chief Babita Angle Prabhudesai pointed out that it is a shame that the Margao civic chief has given credit to Digambar and Damu when the Fatorda MLA has been instrumental in installing the traffic signals way back in 2018.

Babita said the MMC during the tenure of outgoing chairperson Lyndon Pereira had taken a resolution to ink an annual maintenance contract with the agency looking after the upkeep and maintenance of the signals.

“It is sad that the civic body has not signed the MoU with the agency to date as a result of which the agency has stopped maintaining the signals. Instead of seeking credit, the MMC Chief should get the MoU inked with the agency so that the traffic signals are back in operation,” she said.

Meanwhile, MMC chief Damu Shirodkar said that he will find out from the agency why the traffic signals have stopped functioning again.

“I had addressed the media over the revival of the traffic signals only after inspecting the same. I will find out why the signals have stopped functioning again,” he said, adding that the civic body has decided to sign an MoU with the agency for the maintenance of the signals.