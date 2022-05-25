e-Paper Get App

Goa: Govt to soon digitise patients’ data

Wednesday, May 25, 2022
Representative Image | Pixabay

The State government plans to digitise and have a centralised record of patients visiting the community health centres, district hospitals and Goa Medical College within the next three months.

"The Goa Infotech Corporation in collaboration with the health services will run the centrally funded digitisation programme,” said Goa Infotech Corporation Chairman Dr Chandrakant Shetye.

“These services will start within the next three months,” said Dr Shetye.

"This will save lot of paperwork. Also, diagnosis will be better,” said Dr Shetye, who runs a hospital in Mapusa.

“Some patients forget what treatment was given to them or even what health problem they were suffering from. The centralised data will help doctors to get medical history of the patient, which will help in treating patients,” said Dr Shetye.

Dr Shetye also informed that the digitisation project is funded by the central government and the government has given Rs 1 crore for the project.

“Modalities have to be worked out before the digitisation project can be implemented,” said Dr Shetye.

The data operators will be positioned at health centres, district hospitals and GMC, to enter the data of patients.

“We have to ensure that all health centres, district hospitals and GMC have internet connectivity before implementing the digitisation process. We have to see how much funding is required to run the digitisation programme and after that, work will actually start,” added Dr Shetye.

