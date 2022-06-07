Goa: ﻿Govt promises formalin-free fish this season

Representative Image | Alamy

Mapusa: Fisheries Minister Nilkant Halarnkar on Monday said government will take all steps to provide formalin-free fish to people of Goa while warning to take strict action against those who try to circumvent the annual 61-day fishing ban in the State.

Halarnkar informed that the Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) department was keeping a strict watch on use of formalin in fish.

“Our department officials will be moving around in various markets and if they find anything amiss they will report to the FDA. We have taken care to ensure that Goans are not fed with formalin-laced fish,” Halarnkar said.

The fisheries minister was speaking to journalists at the side lines of an event to celebrate the coronation day of the Maratha warrior king Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in Mapusa. The Chairperson of Mapusa Municipal Council Shubhangi Vaigankar was also present.

Continuing, Halarnkar said that the government will come down heavily against those who ignore the fishing ban which has come into effect from June 1.

He said so far six boats have been caught for ignoring the ban and fines were imposed on them.

“There is round the clock vigilance to keep a check on illegal fishing. The present fish you see in the market is all frozen fish. Fishing boats are not allowed to venture into the sea due to the fishing ban,” he said.

Halarnkar, who is also a minister for animal husbandry, reiterated plans to start an ambulance service for cattle in lines of the 108 emergency ambulance service.

“We are starting a movement to take care of cattle that are unwell. The ambulance will have a doctor and will be provided with a hydraulic system to lift heavy animals,” he said.

He said that the service was being started on an experimental basis to treat cattle and if all goes well other animals could also be included in the scheme later.

He further disclosed plans of renovating the veterinary hospital in Mapusa and to set up new ones in Mulgao and Sanguem. He said the veterinary hospitals will be equipped with all necessary equipment.

This news is reported by The Goan. To read more GOA news visit The Goan

