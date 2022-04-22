Goa: Goods worth Rs 25 lakh seized as cops bust interstate burglary racket

Pernem police has busted an interstate burglary racket with arrest of two persons and recovery of electronic items worth Rs 25 lakh.

According to Pernem police, there had been continuous burglaries reported from different places like Ashwem, Morjim, Mandrem and Arambol in the last two months, where burglars used to target foreign and Indian tourists by stealing their valuable items like laptops, Ipad, cameras, mobile phones, cash, etc.

Pernem police said they were continuously on track to nab the culprits, however they used to change the places.

During investigation, police received inputs that the accused persons are from Kerala and Karnataka, and sought the assistance of the Karnataka and Kerala Police. Pernem police then arrested Lathif Khan (28) and K S Azeez (46).

Police investigations revealed that the accused would break open locks of the main door or by entering from the windows at night. They would flee with the stolen electronic items to Karnataka and Kerala.

During the interstate operation, Pernem Police recovered the stolen properties like 13 laptops and MacBooks, 15 mobile phones of different brands, 2 tabs and three cameras of different brands and other articles, all worth Rs 25 lakh.

Both accused are in custody of Pernem police and investigations are in progress to ascertain their links with other undetected cases at Pernem police station and other police stations in the State and to find out if others are also involved in the crime.

The Pernem police team was led by PI Vikram Naik and the entire operation was conducted under the supervision of SDPO Pernem Sudesh Naik and guidance of North Goa SP Shobhit Saksena.

Published on: Friday, April 22, 2022, 12:02 PM IST