Goa: Fires in Margao, Fatorda brought under control

A week after fire incidents gripped the State, fires incidents were reported in the commercial capital, with two cases in Gogol-Margao and Ambaji-Fatorda.

Both the fire incidents were reported around noon, with the Margao fire brigade responding promptly to the calls to bring the fire under control.

At Gogol-Margao, the fire was spotted by some local youth near the Math. Fears were raised that the fire may spread to the Sonsodo waste dumping site if not brought under control immediately.

The Margao fire brigade, however, rushed to the spot and brought the fire under control. Local residents said the fire was spotted very close to the Master Balancing Reservoir after it spread across the hillock.

The fire brigade again rushed to Gogol in the evening after receiving a call that fresh fire has started on the hillock again. Fire Officer Gill D’Sa informed that the firemen have brought the fire at Gogol under fire. He said the fire brigade is keeping an eye on the situation given that the Sonsodo waste dumping site is located very close to the fire incident.

At Ambaji-Fatorda, the fire was spotted by the local residents before the fire brigade moved in to bring the fire under control.

This is the first time that fire incidents have been reported in the commercial capital since the fires had engulfed the hills and mountains across the State since last week.

Meanwhile, the Margao fire brigade also rushed to Cuncolim, Areal and other places to bring under control fires to trees and vegetation.