Goa: Feast Of St Peter And Paul Marked With Traditional Fervour In Vasco

﻿AGFBOA president Jose Philip D'Souza at the Kharewado Jetty during the Sts Peter and St Paul feast at Kharewado. |

The fishing community based in Kharewado and other parts of Vasco on Thursday morning celebrated the feast of Sts Peter and Paul also known as 'Sangodd' in a traditional way with religious fervour and gaiety.

The feast marks the blessing of the sea as well as the boats of the fishermen for the new fishing season because it is believed that St Peter is the patron of fishermen.

At Kharewado, the fishermen celebrated the feast and marked the day with prayers to the saints to bless the sea, their equipment and their lives in the course of their occupation.

The priest conducted solemn prayers and showered holy water followed by Litany with the gathered fishermen.

According to All Goa Fishing Boat Owners Association (AGFBOA) President Jose Philip D'Souza, the feast began with the offering of prayers and religious service at the Old Cross Chapel at Kharewado by the priest in the presence of a large number of fishermen.

"The priest then in a procession amidst religious hymns carried the idol of St Peter from the Chapel to Kharewado fishing jetty where prayers were offered at the Chapel on the jetty before the priest went on the beautifully decorated fishing boats with colourful balloons, coconut palms, flowers and other decorative items and ventured forth into the Arabian Sea as part of their annual tradition. The priest also called upon Almighty God and St Peter to protect the fishermen when they venture into the high seas for fishing activity," said D'Souza.