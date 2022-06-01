Goa: Entertainment Society organises Anti-Tobacco film festival

Panaji: The Entertainment Society of Goa in association with the Department of Public Health Dentistry, Goa Dental College and Hospital commemorated ‘The World No Tobacco Day’ by organising its “4th Goa Anti Tobacco Film Festival” on Tuesday at Auditorium 1, Maquinez Palace, ESG.

Those present on the dais were Dr Geeta Kakodkar, Director, DHS, Dr Shekhar Salkar, Oncologist, Manipal Hospital, Ida de Norohna de Ataide, Dean, Goa Dental College and Hospital, Swetika Sachan, IAS, Chief Executive Officer, Entertainment Society of Goa, Panaji, Goa and Dr Amita Kenkre, Dentist and Professor, Goa Dental College.

The competition was held in two sections, National Section Ad films and Goan section Ad films. The national section received 9 entries while the Goan section received 10 entries.

The three-member jury that judged the competition included Dr Kedar Raikar, NCDC Nodal Officer, Dr Ivy Coutinho, Professor, Department of Prosthodontics, Goa Dental College and Hospital and Sachin Chatte, Film Critics.

Satish R Gaonkar's "Yes I can" clinched the first place at both the national and Goan section whereas Sunil H Naik's "Voice of Innocence" and Kedar K Manerikar's "Mukhagni" finished second and third respectively in the national section while Siddhi Upadhye's "Carbon Copy" and Runal Kolkankar's "Inhale" finished second and third respectively in the Goan section.

The winners were awarded at the hands of Dr Geeta Kakodkar, Dr Shekhar Salkar, Ida de Norohna de Ataide and Swetika Sachan IAS. Award-winning films were screened to the public.

