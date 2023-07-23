Goa: Dengue Alarm In Santa Cruz, 20 Cases Detected In 2 Wards

As many as 20 dengue cases have been reported in two wards of Santa Cruz, prompting the panchayat and officials of the Health Department conduct an awareness drive in Ward 6.

According to Dy Sarpanch Domnic Pereira, 12 dengue cases were recorded in Ward 6, while eight cases were detected in Ward 1.

“The awareness was started in Ward 6 as a majority of dengue cases were reported there. In Ward 1, there are around 8 cases and the panchayat will hold the next awareness programme there,” said Pereira.

Present for the awareness drive in Ward 6 were Sarpanch Jennifer de Oliveira, Deputy Sarpanch Dominic Pereira and others.

The locals were briefed on the harmful effects of mosquitoes breeding and the necessary preventive measures that need to be taken in curbing spread of vector-borne diseases.

The health officials said locals should identify places of water accumulation, clogging and discard all material like used tyres, pre-used plastic waste containers, coconut shells, plastic bottles, etc which facilitate mosquito breeding.

The residents were also told to keep their surroundings clean in order to prevent the spread of dengue.

Anti-larval spraying, fumigation, and other measures were conducted by the health officials in the ward.

“This drive was carried out due to an increase number of dengue cases reported in the village. We don’t want more cases to arise, hence we undertook this drive,” said Oliveira.

Pereira said that the locals of the ward were made aware on the prevention measures and urged to maintain a watch on the cases of fever and to take necessary medical assistance.

