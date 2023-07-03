Goa: Demand For Stilts Echoes As Water Levels Rise Dangerously

Demand for construction of the western bypass on stilts passing through the Benaulim stretch reverberated along the flood plains of river Sal with water levels rising dangerously along the Seraulim-Mungul-Benaulim stretch on Sunday.

The flood plains of Seraulim and Mungul have been submerged under water following incessant and heavy rains on Sunday. At the Tolleaband water body in Benaulim, one can see water accumulation on both sides of the area divided by the landfilling for the road bypass.

Social activist & ex-Seraulim panch Kevin D’Souza said all the low-lying fields in Seraulim have been left inundated by the heavy rains. “Somehow, flood water coming from Nuvem has now been flowing freely towards Benaulim this year. This has only resulted in flooding of the low-lying areas of Seraulim,” he said.

Kevin reiterated his demand for the construction of the bypass on stilts passing through Benaulim on stilts, fearing that Seraulim and Mungul will be submerged even though the bypass is being built on stilts in these two villages.

Benaulim MLA Venzy Veigas took to social media on Sunday evening after witnessing the flood-like situation in Seraulim to know whether the double-engine government can stop flooding in the flood plains of river Sal.