Goa: ﻿Delimitation of panchayat wards gets nod from govt

Panaji: Panchayat Minister Mauvin Godinho on Monday said the process of delimitation of wards of panchayats across Goa is complete and it will shortly be notified.

Godinho said, the State Election Commission (SEC) will then take up the exercise of reservation of wards for various categories mandated by the Constitution.

He said, a few anomalies in the delimitation which were brought to the notice of the government were resolved through fruitful discussions between officials of the State government and the SEC.

He also said that June 4 had been tentatively fixed as the date of the panchayat elections but the SEC will decide the final date according to the progress it makes in finalising the reservation of wards.

He said the process of finalisation the scheme for reservation of wards can be commenced only after the delimitation is notified.

Meanwhile, Godinho who is also industries minister said, it will be his endeavour to encourage industries to set up shop in Goa to alleviate the unemployment situation by adopting best practices in terms of granting clearances.

The minister said, officials of his ministry including the Secretary and Director of Industries are on the job to devise a regime by which industries are granted clearances to set up in Goa on the basis of self-declaration to comply with the laws.

"The regime could give the industry a go ahead to set up with the condition that all statutory regulations are complied with by the time the industry is ready to go on-stream for production," Godinho said, adding that it will save a lot of time for entrepreneurs.

Whatever laws which may require to be amended to simplify the process for industries to set up shop will be done, he added.

