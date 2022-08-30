Goa: Curlies beach shack to shut down? Police to take action after Sonali Phogat's murder

Goa: Curlies beach shack to shut down? Police to take action after Sonali Phogat's death |

Mumbai: Curlies the infamous beach shack in Goa's Anjuna, where people from all over the world come to the party, might be shutting down for good. The restaurant found itself in the middle of a storm after actor and BJP leader Sonali Phogat's murder case led directly back to the beach shack and its drugs.

It is alleged that Phogat went to the beach shack where she was forced to consume drugs, which eventually led to her demise. The whole incident has catapulted into a big controversy and has pushed Curlies back into the limelight.

The whole incident has led to a series of developments:

Curlies beach shack to shut down?

Anjuna police have begun the process to seal the controversial Curlies beach shack restaurant. The validity of its operational license also hangs in balance as Goa Police is soon to approach the Tourism Department seeking action.

"We will write to the concerned department for cancellation of its license," Anjuna PI Prashal Desai told The Goan to a question whether any action would be taken against the premises.

A portion of the permanent structure, where Sonali Phogat and her associates parties and used the restroom, is already sealed for investigation.

Earlier, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said that he had given instructions to DGP Jaspal Singh to seal the premises and conduct a thorough inquiry.

Meanwhile, Curlies shack operator Edwin Nunes has moved the NDPS Court seeking bail while his wife Linnet Nunes has filed for anticipatory bail before the District & Sessions Court.

Edwin’s bail plea will be heard on September 2. His petition was earlier rejected by the Panaji court on technical grounds.

Edwin Nunes denies ownership

Edwin Nunes the owner of Curlies denies ownership of the establishment. However, The Goan has laid its hands on a public document that speaks otherwise.

As per Form I & IV, Survey No. 45/19 has four occupants – Anjelina Nunes, Matins Nunes, Edwin Nunes and Linet Nunes alias Linet Lobo.

All are indeed from one family. The details are as per records on August 29, 2022, clearly suggesting Edwin is among the four occupants. The mutation in 2010 was also carried out in his name.

The shack has always remained in the news for the wrong reasons and has still managed to survive all these years. A Google Earth satellite image of May 23, 2003, shows a tiny temporary structure on Anjuna Beach, and Curlies as a spot on the beach.

For a very long time, the structure operated as a temporary seasonal shack every tourist season. In 2008, when the Department of Tourism clamped down on the rampant issuance of shack licenses by Village Panchayats and took over its functioning, the shack was issued its first and last No Objection Certificate for setting up the temporary structure from December 31, 2007, to May 31, 2008.

But things took a turn in Edwin’s favour as Sandip Chimulkar, then Sarpanch of Anjuna-Caisua on July 2, 2008, ‘renewed’ the license of Curlies as a ‘restaurant’ paving the way to operate as a permanent structure. Incidentally, as per the records, the same shack allegedly never applied for a restaurant license, nor had been granted one before the year 2007.

The shack earlier also faced a demolition order for operating illegally in the CRZ zone, after which the operators switched the house number, the allotment of which also came under government radar thereafter.

The shack, currently reeled under fresh controversy owing to BJP leader Sonali Phogat’s murder, is partially sealed for a probe. With Edwin and two drug peddlers’ arrest, the shack is yet again being investigated for promoting drugs.

