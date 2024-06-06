Goa: CT Scan Services Out Of Order For 3 Months In Mapusa's North District Hospital; Force Patients To Go To GMC In Bambolim

Mapusa: The CT scan machine at the North District Hospital in Mapusa has been out of order for the last three months, forcing patients to proceed to the GMC hospital at Bambolim for routine scans.

According to sources, the CT scan service at the North Goa District Hospital has been disrupted for the last three months, as the machine is out of order.

Trouble Caused To Patients Due To CT Scan's Problem

An average of 20-30 patients usually avail of CT scans on a day basis, but since this service has been stopped, patients are referred to the GMC hospital. This has caused considerable inconvenience to patients and their families.

Many have expressed surprise that an important machine like the CT scan has remained out of order for three months, especially since it is vital in the diagnosis of patients with injuries or other ailments.

Social Activist Baban Kandolkar On CT Scan Problem

“The government should repair or replace this CT scan machine immediately so that patients are not subjected to further trauma and anxiety,” said social activist Baban Kandolkar.

Sources said there is a proposal to purchase a new CT scan machine for the North Goa District Hospital.

Statement Of A Doctor Working At North Goa District Hospital

When contacted, a doctor at the North Goa District Hospital said there had been problems with the CT scan machine on previous occasions as well.

“Minor repairs were conducted and the CT scan machine would be put back into service. But this time, the problem is more complex and the agency entrusted with the maintenance of the machine has already ascertained the fault and government approval is required to sanction the estimated amount to repair the machine,” said the doctor.

“We have informed senior officials about this situation and are awaiting approval to get the machine repaired. For now, patients in need of a CT scan are referred to the GMC hospital,” the doctor added.

Ambulance Service Out Of Order Too

Transporting patients to and from the North District Hospital in Mapusa has become a major challenge since one of the two ambulances is out of order.

According to sources, one ambulance has been out of order for the past two months, leaving the hospital with only one ambulance to transport patients. As a result, patients have to wait in the hospital until the lone ambulance transports other patients and returns to the North Goa District Hospital.

According to sources, two more ambulances are needed at the hospital to cater to a large number of patients visiting the hospital on a daily basis.