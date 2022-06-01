﻿Goa: Contractor damages four water pipelines in Vasco; sparks outrage

Representative Image | Pixabay

After damaging underground power cables during excavation some days ago leading to a 22-hour power outage in parts of Vasco, Indian Oil Adani Gas Pvt Ltd (IOAGPL) have now damaged water pipelines in the port town leading to water supply issues.

According to sources in the PWD, the IOAGPL contractor was carrying out an excavation near Tilak Maidan where 4 water pipelines (3 major and one minor) were damaged.

The area that was being excavated was sandy and hollow and hence water leaking from the pipeline and the ground water began mixing and the land began sinking making the excavation work even more difficult.

An enraged Vasco MLA Krishna Salkar rushed to the spot and directed IOAGPL to immediately stop work and bury all the pits that have been excavated.

He further said no further work would be carried out without the coordination of the Electricity department, PWD, sewerage and municipal authorities.

“I have also told them to stop work in the monsoons and only resume in September-October”, he said.

He further warned that Vascoites will not take things lying down in case there was another mistake from the gas company.

