Goa: Concrete powder loaded carrier plummets into Karmalghat gorge

The saga of mishaps mostly catching Inter-State vehicles off-guard has resumed as a concrete powder loaded vehicle coming from Karnataka fell into the gorge at the accident -prone Karmalghat curve late Saturday evening.

According to sources the vehicle occupants including the driver escaped with minor injuries when carrier-container reportedly loaded with concrete powder plummeted down the accident-prone Karmalghat steep curve at about 8 pm on Saturday.

The Karnataka registration vehicle bearing no. KA 52 B 3309 coming from Karnataka was proceeding to Margao when on reaching the steep curve it's front wheels partly went off the road, while negotiating the steep turn at the Karmalghat hillock. According to sources, as an oncoming vehicle was coming down the slope, the Karnataka vehicle slightly veered towards left, and the vehicle went down the road into the gorge below.

The damaged crash barriers due to previous mishaps remain a sore sight at the scene, with as many as 26 teakwood and other trees that were chopped by unknown persons last month have been cleared by forest department giving a clear vision of the road.

Authorities who are seized with the problem of frequent mishaps at the accident -prone Karmalghat curve has still not taken any measures to widen the curve, witnessing nearly a dozen mishaps in last few months alone.