Goa CM Pramod Sawant says government keen on school complex in Navelim |

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Friday assured the Goa legislative assembly that the government will move to set up an educational complex in Navelim where land had been acquired for the purpose several years ago to relocate schools there to alleviate the dangerous traffic congestion caused around the educational institutions in Margao city.

Sawant, who holds the education portfolio, was responding to a calling attention motion raised by Navelim MLA Ulhas Tuenkar, who pointed out that land had been acquired for an integrated school complex in Davorlim.

Pointing out that there was a strong possibility of the land being encroached on and anxiety over the safety of students, parents and teachers of the various schools in Navelim and Margao due to the traffic chaos, Tuenkar sought that the government step in.

Former chief minister & Margao MLA Digambar Kamat backed the demand saying the situation is indeed precarious, particularly at times when schools begin in the morning and end in the afternoon.

Sawant said he will issue instructions to officials of the education department to survey the land and accordingly plan the execution of work to set up the education complex at Davorlim.