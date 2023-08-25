 Goa: CM Pramod Sawant Meets Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman; Discusses Funding
The Union Minister has assured to extend support from Union Government for various initiatives of Goa government including National Games.

THE GOAN NETWORKUpdated: Friday, August 25, 2023, 06:28 PM IST
article-image
Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Friday said he met Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in New Delhi to discuss issues pertaining to development of the coastal state.

Sawant had left for the national capital on Thursday evening.

"Met Hon'ble Union Finance & Corporate Affairs Minister Smt. @nsitharamanJi in New Delhi today," Sawant wrote on micro-blogging site 'X'.


The chief minister said he discussed various issues related to the development of Goa, and the Union minister assured him of the Centre's support for the Goa government's initiatives, including the hosting of the upcoming National Games.

article-image
Goa: CM Pramod Sawant Meets Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman; Discusses Funding

Goa: CM Pramod Sawant Meets Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman; Discusses Funding

