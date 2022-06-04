Goa CM launches 'Beach Vigil' app; here's all you need to know | PTI

Trash littered, hawkers and touts pestering tourists, drinking and cooking among other irritants will now be policed on Goa's beaches with the aid of a new app 'Beach Vigil' developed by the Information Technology department.

The app was launched on Friday at a function held at the Secretariat by Chief Minister Pramod Sawant in the presence of Tourism and IT Minister, Rohan Khaunte.

The app will help report these issues and will be monitored by the Goa Tourism Department co-ordinating responses from the Goa police, Drishti lifesavers, beach cleaning agency, shack operators and possibly local panchayats.

The app could also potentially be used as a contact point during medical emergencies.

Speaking at the launch, Khaunte said, "the app will be a point of coordination between police, beach cleaning agency, Drishti lifesavers, shack owners and the state tourism dept.”

He said, lack of co-ordination between these five bodies had led to many problems in beach management in the past.

Sawant, who launched the app, said it will help the government in improving its services in the tourism sector.

