Goa: Chimbel Residents Rely On Water Tankers For 3 Days Due To Damaged Pipeline

Old Goa: The locals of Chimbel, residing near Livra Febres Chapel to Old Age Home, have had to rely on water tankers for the past three days as there is no water supply in the area.

Statement Of A Local Resident

Speaking to The Goan, a local, Philomena Valladares, informed that over 25 households are affected in the area. “The surrounding areas are receiving water, but we do not get tap water supply,” Valladares stated.

When questioned about the reason behind the lack of water supply, she said that they have come to know that a water pipeline has been damaged near the Old Age Home, which is why only these areas are affected.

“We don’t know why the pipeline has not been repaired for three days,” Valladares said and demanded that it be repaired at the earliest, as there are many senior citizens who are finding it difficult to fill their daily requirement of water from tankers.