Goa: CCP proposes over 50% cut in house tax for special zones

The Corporation of the City of Panaji (CCP) on Wednesday resolved to slash by more than half the house tax rates for non-residential commercial premises in buildings located in C1 special/central zone.

According to the proposal, the new rates will be intimated to owners and objections sought, following which it will be moved to the State government for approval before being implemented.

Wednesday's meeting was chaired by the mayor Rohit Monserrate who moved the proposal which leaves untouched the house tax rates for all residential units, including bungalows.

For units held in edifices in the commercial C1 special/zone, owners currently paid Rs 712 per square metre. The new rate proposed for them is Rs 237 per square metre.

In the normal C1 zone, the current house tax rate is Rs 594 per square metre and the rate proposed is Rs 237 per square metre. In Commercial C2 zone, the current rate is Rs 356 and the CCP is proposing to reduce it to also Rs 237 per square metre.

The new House tax proposal leaves untouched the rates for flats used for commercial purposes in Settlement S2 zones.

Published on: Thursday, May 05, 2022, 10:58 AM IST