Goa: Cavelossim p'yat to demand breakwater project with govt

The gram sabha of Cavelossim panchayat on Sunday resolved to take up with the government the construction of the breakwater facility at the mouth of river Sal on account of the massive sea erosion witnessed last month.

The gram sabha also resolved to request the government not to force Goa Electronics Ltd (GEL) on the tourism stakeholders, insisting that the panchayat is ready and willing to enforce the queue system for water sports operations.

The gram sabha also adopted a resolution demanding the withdrawal of the DPR nod given to Karnataka to build the Kalsa and Bhandura irrigation projects to divert the river Mhadei waters.

At the gram sabha chaired by sarpanch Dixon Vaz in the newly-built panchayat ghar hall, the meeting discussed a host of issues.

In an important decision after lengthy discussions and debate, the gram sabha has decided to bring under the tax net all the commercial establishments, including hotels which are not registered with the panchayat. In this respect, the sarpanch informed that the panchayat has decided to grant three months for all the establishments operating without registration or license to obtain the necessary permissions or face action. The sarpanch said the panchayat has decided to bring the establishments under the tax net to fund developmental works in the village.

The gram sabha also discussed the sea erosion that hit the Cavelossim coast last month, with members demanding to know the fate of the breakwater facility at the river Sal mouth. After discussions, it was resolved that the panchayat take up the breakwater facility project with the government on priority.

To a question, the sarpanch informed that the gram sabha has taken the stand that the government should not impose GEL services on the tourism stakeholders. Instead, he said the panchayat has offered to monitor the queue system for the water sports operators.

The sarpanch also proposed to clean the wells in the village under a clean water programme. It was further resolved not to allow any bore wells.

The budget estimates for the 2023-24 financial year was placed by the sarpanch, which has laid stress on disaster management, waste and pre-monsoon works. “We will focus on roadside parking by tourists which creates inconvenience to the public,” the sarpanch added

