Goa: Bypass contractor told to cart away firewood

As fire damaged trees at the western bypass work site at Benaulim on Thursday morning, local residents have urged the bypass contractor to lift away the fire wood stacked near the residential area.

Margao fire brigade brought the fire under control on Thursday morning, but the local residents have feared loss of human life and property in the future if the fire wood stacked by the contractor is not lifted away immediately.

The fire wood stacked by the contractor is believed to have first caught the fire before it spread to the coconut planation, leaving a number of trees damaged.

A resident Sai Malkarnekar told the media that the residents now fear that recurrence of the fire may affect the human settlement and the adjoining trees. “Around residents are inhabiting the place where the fire occurred on Thursday morning. We have requested the bypass contractor to lift away the fire wood stacked at the place to a different location so that recurrence of the fire may pose danger to human life”, he said.

With the possibility of the fire recurring at the fire wood not ruled out, the fire services have requested the local residents to immediately inform the fire brigade if they spot again at the site.

