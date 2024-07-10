 Goa: Buses Occupying Sanguem Town Center Cause Struggles For Visitors & Officials
Except for limited parking space in the open square, there is no other parking space available in the town area, compelling people to park their vehicles by the side of the busy lane behind the Sanguem bus stand and in front of the Collectorate building.

THE GOAN NETWORKUpdated: Wednesday, July 10, 2024, 03:53 PM IST
article-image

Sanguem: Visitors to Sanguem, and particularly those visiting government offices, have been facing acute parking problems as space in the open square in the town area is occupied by public buses.

Hardships Caused To People

While the Sanguem Municipal Council has been toying with the idea to shift the bus stand to an open space near the Sanguem cemetery, the issue has not been finalised and this has caused hardships to people visiting Sanguem town for official work.

Residents in Sanguem have claimed that the parking issue could be solved to a large extent if buses, which are parked for long hours at the open square, are made to park near the cemetery and arrive at the open space to board the passengers five minutes before their scheduled departure.

“As most of the open space is utilised for bus parking, citizens visiting the town for work at the government offices are forced to park their vehicles by the side of the main road or along busy internal streets,” remarked a resident.

“The situation also stands compounded as officegoers park their vehicles at the open square throughout the day before they board the buses to proceed to their offices.

