Goa: Bison rampage through plantation in Ibrampur

Bison have destroyed a plantation in Ibrampur, Pernem, causing extensive losses to the owner. The plantation owner, Subhas Sawant, has demanded a survey by officials from the forest and agriculture departments and necessary compensation for the losses he has incurred.

Local farmers have complained that wild animals have been frequently straying into human habitat and destroying crops. They want the government to take immediate action to stop or control the nuisance and to offer relief to the farmers.

About a decade ago, wild elephants were found entering the farms and destroying plantations in Chandel, Hasapur, Ibrampur, Alorna, Patradevi, Kasarvarne and surrounding areas. Now, bison, monkeys and other wild animals have been destroying crops.

Locals have admitted that with deforestation, wild animals are losing their habitat and are entering human habitat in search of food.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)