Goa: Benaulim Fisherman Pele Calls For Resolution Of Portuguese Passport Issue

Margao: Benaulim-based traditional fisherman Pele has made a fervent plea to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant to resolve the passport issue and protect the interest of Goemkars ekeing a living in the European countries with Portuguese passports.

As the festive spirit ahead of the Christmas festival has brought tourists to the State, Pele and other traditional fishermen decorated a fishing boat with Christmas and New Year greetings for the locals as well as tourists alike.

Portugal flag: Symbol of hope for Goans

As a Portugal flag flew atop the fishing boat, Pele said the flag has been hoisted on the boat just to remind everyone how the Portuguese passport has helped thousands of Goans to get employment in the European countries when jobs are not available back home.

“Our Goan youth have got employment not just in the UK, but in other European countries. They eke a living abroad based on the Portuguese passport and they have built their families back home with the earnings in these countries,” he said.



Taking the platform of the Christmas and New Year celebrations, Pele appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minster Pramod Sawant to resolve the passport issue at the earliest.

Indian passports of goans living in Europe have been annulled: Pele

“I have been told that the Indian passports of Goemkars who are eking a living in Europe with Portuguese Passports have been cancelled. They have also been denied other rights in their homeland just because they have gone abroad for the sake of employment,” Pele said.

He added: "I do not understand how can the Indian government mete out harassment to their very own people if they go out for employment with the Portuguese passports. They can neither go to Portugal to settle down or for employment. We should remember that a Portuguese passport is a passport for our youth to get employment across countries, who are members of the European Union."