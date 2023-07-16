Goa: Balrath Employees Call For Indefinite Stir From July 17

The Balrath employees under the banner of United Balrath Employees Union will go on an indefinite strike from July 17 at Azad Maidan till the government meets their host of demands including regularisation of employees, who have completed five years of service.

The strike was announced at a briefing with Aam Aadmi Party Benaulim MLA Venzy Viegas on Saturday.

The employees of the Union pointed out that the Union has adopted a unanimous resolution to go on an indefinite strike from July 17.

They have placed before the government a host of demands, including the regularisation of the service of Balrath bus staff and attendants who have rendered more than five years of service.

As an interim relief to them, the Union has demanded the monthly remuneration of the Balrath employees be enhanced from Rs 10,000 to 20,000 per month for drivers, and from Rs 5,000 to 14,500 per month for Attendants 3.

As assured by Chief Minister Pramod Sawant as on the floor of the House during the Goa Assembly session dated 29/07/2021 that instead of 10 months, the salary for all 12 months will be paid to the employees without there being any break-in service of two months during the summer vacation.

The Union further demanded that the staff be paid the salaries in accordance with the principle of equal remuneration for equal work and at par with the Drivers and Attendants of other Government Departments on the principle parity or else they be paid as per the Minimum Wages Act.

The Union has further demanded that their salary must be paid directly through Bank on their personal bank account leaving no scope for corruption, without causing any delay, unauthorised deductions, harassments, and creation of unnecessary obligation etc...

Taking up cudgels for the beleaguered employees, Aam Aadmi Party Benaulim MLA Venzy Viegas said the government has been only giving lollipop for the Balrath employees. ﻿