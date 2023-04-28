 Goa: Baga sewage treatment plant ordered to stop
THE GOAN NETWORKUpdated: Friday, April 28, 2023, 12:20 AM IST
The Calangute panchayat has directed the sewage treatment plant at Baga to stop operations after it was allegedly found to have no permit for construction and no occupancy certificate.

The Calangute panchayat directed the plant to shut down after an inspection of the plant to verify documents. The panchayat has also directed the electricity department to disconnect the power supply to the plant.

The Panchayat along with locals visited the plant on Wednesday only to find that sewage was flowing into the Nullah and the fields were getting polluted.

Sarpanch Joseph Sequeira stated that the plant was operating without any permission to operate and it had no occupancy certificate either.
“Taking note of this, we have ordered the plant to stop operations and to get necessary certificates before restarting the plant,” Sequeira said.   

