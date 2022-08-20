Goa: Authorities explore options to boost tourism in Surla

GFDC chief Deviya Rane with officials at Surla | The Goan Network

Goa Forest Development Corporation is planning to improve tourist facilities at Surla in a bid to boost tourism in the remote village Sattari. GFDC chief Deviya Rane recently visited the area along with forest officials and local representatives to discuss how tourism in region can be promoted.

Surla attracts tourists from Goa, Maharashtra and Karnataka, especially on weekends (Saturdays and Sundays) because of its weather and scenic beauty.

Plans are now afoot to develop tourist cottages in Sada area, meanwhile authorities are exploring other facilities to be ceated in the village.

During her visit, Rane instructed officials to chart out a development plan which can attract tourists and visitors along the lines of Mahabaleshwar in Maharashtra.

