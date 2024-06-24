 Goa: Anjuna Police Charge Property Owner With Abduction & Damage
The police have charged Sharma, the owner of the property in Assagao, and others under Sections 365 (abduction) and 427 (damage to property) read with Section 34 of the Indian Penal Code.

THE GOAN NETWORKUpdated: Monday, June 24, 2024, 07:42 PM IST
Mapusa: Finally, the Anjuna Police registered a case late Sunday evening against Pooja Sharma and several unidentified individuals for abduction and property damage following a complaint by Prinsha Pradeep Agarwadekar.

The police have charged Sharma, the owner of the property in Assagao, and others under Sections 365 (abduction) and 427 (damage to property) read with Section 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

According to the complaint, Sharma and the unknown accomplices damaged Agarwadekar’s house and abducted her husband and son.

Police sources indicate that while Sharma possesses all legal documents to prove her ownership, including the property mutation, she resorted to illegal methods to evict the current occupants, who have been staying as caretakers.

Anjuna Police are conducting further investigations into the incident.

