Goa: Amit Shah spills the beans, says Mhadei issue was resolved after consulting Goa govt

In a major setback to Goa, Union Home Minister Amit Shah has stated that the BJP government at the Centre has resolved the controversial Kalsa-Bhandura water diversion project and has cleared the project to benefit the farmers in North Karnataka region.

He was addressing the Jana Sankalpa Yatra rally in Mugat Khan Hubballi village near Kittur about 25 kms from Belagavi.

“The Chief Minister of Karnataka has done a commendable job of diverting Mhadei water to Karnataka by taking Goa govt into confidence for quenching the thirst of farmers in Karnataka,” he said.

“I am pleased to tell you that BJP govt has managed to find a solution to the long pending dispute between Goa and Karnataka. By giving Mhadei water to Karnataka, BJP govt has done a great job for the sake of farmers from several districts of Karnataka,” he added.

“BJP government at the Centre has resolved the Mhadei river diversion issue after the project was presented by Karnataka government by clearing the detailed project report (DPR) on Kalsa-Bhandura water diversion project for the benefit of the farmers,” Shah said terming the project as the irrigation project though the DPR, by Karnataka has called the two projects, as drinking water projects and not irrigation projects.

Shah also criticized the Congress government at the Centre and Karnataka for delaying the project.

“The Congress and JDS have been fooling the people and farmers of Karnataka for decades in the name of Mhadei but they did nothing and only kept promising the people that they will implement the project. On the other hand the Congress state and national leaders in their election manifesto in Goa said that Kalsa-Bhandura project will not be allowed. Congress national leaders promised to the people of Goa that they will not allow Karnataka have even a single drop of Mhadei river waters,'' Shah said.

“However, the BJP has kept its promise to the people. We have resolved the (Kalsa-Bhandura) issue by clearing the confusion in both the riparian states. We have done this so that the Mhadei waters will benefit innumerable farmers in several districts of Karnataka,'' he said.

Playing the electoral plank, Shah asked the people to ensure that BJP wins 16 of the 18 seats in Belagavi district, as it would lead to the BJP coming to power in Karnataka.

The rally that was scheduled to start at 4 pm, started 2 hours late. Shah was particular in offering tributes to Saundatti Yallamma, Rani Kittur Channamma, Sri Basaveshwara, Sri Siddeshwar Swami and also claimed that he would remember Alur Venkat Rao Karnataka state unification activist, by calling him ‘an associate' of Vinayak Damodar Savarkar. He also congratulated Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai for unveiling the portrait of V D Savarkar in the Suvarna Soudha.

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavraj Bommai, former CM B S Yeddiyurappa, Union Minister Prahlad Joshi and a galaxy of leaders were present.



