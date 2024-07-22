Goa: AAP President Amit Palekar Criticizes Delayed Drainage As Merces Locals Protest Flooding Near Church

Old Goa: The decision by Merces locals to protest over flooding near the church paid off as desilting of the drain began on Sunday.

The locals had decided to protest near Our Lady of Merces Church on Saturday, and as news spread in the village, the work to desilt the drain started.

Question Raised By AAP President Amit Palekar

Speaking to reporters, AAP president Amit Palekar questioned whether works in Merces will only be undertaken if locals protest.

“It is the duty of the panchayat authorities to ensure that they desilt drains before the rains, but this wasn’t the case near the church, causing flooding on Saturday and water entering the church property,” Palekar said.

St Cruz Congress Block President On Flooding

St Cruz Congress block president John Nazareth blamed the flooding on poor planning.

“The drainage system is not properly planned, as the cross drain is not connected to the main drain, leading to flooding,” Nazareth explained, noting that this issue exists in other parts of Merces as well.

Resident Tanoj Adwalpalkar said they are waiting for the Merces gram sabha to hold the panchayat authorities accountable. “It’s been a long time since the last gram sabha, and we demand that it be held soon,” Adwalpalkar urged.

Locals Gabriel Braganza, Jose Carmin Joao, Michael Dias, and others also spoke on the issue.