 Goa: 95-Year-Old Woman Displaced As House Collapses In Margao; Raia Village Confronts Tree-Related Damages
Goa: 95-Year-Old Woman Displaced As House Collapses In Margao; Raia Village Confronts Tree-Related Damages

Former Margao Municipal Chairperson Savio Coutinho has urged the Disaster Management Authority to intervene and provide relief to the affected woman. He stated that unless the house’s wall is repaired, the remaining portion will also collapse.

THE GOAN NETWORKUpdated: Wednesday, July 24, 2024, 03:52 PM IST
article-image

Margao: A house in Comorod-Navelim, which showed signs of crumbling on Monday, collapsed on Tuesday, posing a danger to the remaining portion of the building.  

In another incident, several trees, including teak trees, were uprooted in Curra, Raia village, after gusty winds hit the area on Tuesday.  

article-image

The collapsed Navelim house was occupied by a 95-year-old woman. Former Margao Municipal Chairperson Savio Coutinho has urged the Disaster Management Authority to intervene and provide relief to the affected woman. He stated that unless the house’s wall is repaired, the remaining portion will also collapse.  

In Curra, Raia village, the uprooted trees caused damage, including to a well. Fire brigade personnel rushed to the scene to clear the teak trees from the road, which were disrupting traffic.  

