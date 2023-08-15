 Goa: 77-Year-Old Man Found Dead In Revora Field
Goa: 77-Year-Old Man Found Dead In Revora Field

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, August 15, 2023, 09:06 PM IST
article-image
dead man found infield | Representative Image

MAPUSA: A 77-year-old man was found dead in a field filled with water in Revora on Monday, Colvale Police said.

Police have registered an unnatural death case and further said that the cause of death will be ascertained after receiving the autopsy report.

According to police, the incident happened at around noon when the deceased identified as Alexander D’Souza was found lying in the field.The deceased who usually goes for a walk left his home in the afternoon. But since he did not return, his wife went to look for him and found him lying in the field in front of his house, police informed.

The wife of the deceased then called for help retrieved the body with neighbour’s help. Colvale police conducted the panchanama and shifted the body to Goa Medical College and Hospital for autopsy.

Colvale police are investigating further.

