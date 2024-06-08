Goa: 4K Licenses Of Traffic Violators Suspended Within 3 Months; Most Penalties Issued For Helmet Violations

Representational Image

Panaji: In a crackdown on traffic violators, over 4,000 drivers and riders had their licenses suspended by the Transport Department within just three months from January 1 to March 31, 2024 with most penalties issued for helmet violations.

The Traffic Police recommended the suspension of 5,211 drivers’ licenses for various violations, of which 4025 suspensions were issued by the Transport department.

The highest 2,824 suspensions were for helmet violations, followed by 561 for overspeeding, 230 for mobile phone use while driving, and 171 for drunk driving.

SC Guideline Of 3-Month Suspension For Traffic Rule Violators

The authorities have been following the Supreme Court's Road Safety Committee guidelines that mandate a three-month suspension for traffic rule violators, in a bid to curtail the rising toll of road accidents and fatalities.

As per the data available with The Goan, the Traffic Department had recommended suspensions of 3,361 helmetless riders of which 2,824 were enacted. Likewise, 1,002 suspensions were proposed for overspeeding with around 50 per cent facing suspension.

Among other violations, the traffic officers recommended suspensions of 280 for mobile phone use, 239 for drunk driving, 197 for disobeying traffic signals, 90 for carrying two or more passengers on a two-wheeler, 35 for goods vehicles carrying passengers, six for rash and negligent driving and one for not wearing a seatbelt.

The highest number of 1,407 license suspensions was issued by the Office of the Assistant Director of Transport in Margao, followed by Mapusa ADT with 871 suspensions, Bicholim 662, Vasco 311, Quepem 285, Pernem 180, Panaji 145, Ponda 124, Canacona 34 and Dharbandora with least number of six suspensions.

About Guidelines Of The SC Committee

According to the guidelines of the SC committee, the JMFCs have the power to suspend the driving license in case of driving under the influence of alcohol, which is thereafter executed by the Transport Department.