Goa: 110 abandoned whisky bottles seized from train

The liquor was seized from the bogie of the Amravati Shalimar Express train which was supposed to leave from the platform of Vasco Railway station at around 6 am.

The GoanUpdated: Wednesday, August 03, 2022, 12:49 PM IST
Vasco Railway Police on Tuesday morning took custody of 110 abandoned Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) bottles worth Rs 14,550.

According to information, Railway police PSI Yeshwant Mandrekar and a team were conducting regular patrolling as the Amravati Express was on the Vasco Railway station when they noticed 2 handbags and a trolley bag lying abandoned in the train compartment.

Upon investigation, it was revealed that the suitcase was containing a total of 110 bottles of IMFL liquor all worth Rs 14,550.

When enquired, no one claimed the baggage and the Vasco Railway police later conducted a panchanama and seized the 110 liquor bottles and further handed over the bottles to the excise department.

Railway police PSI Yeshwant Mandrekar was assisted by Lady Head Constable Shradda Naik, Police Constable H B Shivananda, Driver Kishore More and two home guards during the raid. Vasco Railway Police is further investigating the case.

