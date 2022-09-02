Ganeshotsav 2022: Belagavi holds grand Ganesh Chaturthi festivities after two-year hiatus

Ganpati pandal in Belagavi | The Goan Network

After two years of a lull due to Covid restrictions, Belagavi city is filled with celebrations of Ganesh Chaturthi this year. Apart from domestic celebrations, the public celebration of the festival has commenced amid traditional fervour as the celebrations will continue till September 9, the visarjan of the Shri Ganesh idol.

The first public celebrations of Ganesh festival were started by the freedom fighter Lokamanya Bal Gangadhar Tilak in 1905. Tilak himself had installed a Ganesh idol at the Zenda Chowk here, which is also identified as central market today. This mandal is observing its 118th year of celebration this year.

Since then, the number of Sarvajanik Mandals has increased and after Mumbai, Pune and Kolhapur, Belagavi observes Ganesh festival in a big way. Today, Belagavi city and suburban areas have 378 registered under the Madhyavarti Sarvajanik Shri Ganesh Utsav Mahamandal, the central governing body.

“We are celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi after two long years. Every effort is being made to make the celebrations peaceful and blissful. We have also asked all the mandals to organise blood donation camps, free checkup camps and also support poor students from the locality irrespective of caste and creed, so that the celebrations are more meaningful,” Ramakant Konduskar, president of the Madhyavarti Sarvajanik Shri Ganesh Utsav Mahamandal, told The Goan.

A large number of people from Goa and neighbouring areas of Maharashtra are expected to visit Belagavi this year.

“Our volunteers are assisting the police in maintaining order and discipline in the pandals during the peak evening hours. We will also persuade the police commissioner to ask the traffic police to go soft on Goans visiting Belagavi this week,” Konduskar said.

Meanwhile, elaborate security arrangements have been made to make the celebration peaceful.

Apart from the local police, assistance has been sought from police in neighbouring districts. The State Reserve Police Force and home guards are also assisting the police to maintain tranquillity in the city.

CCTV cameras have also been installed strategically across the city. Apart from this, drones are likely to be pressed into service when required. ADGP (Law & Order) Alok Kumar was in Belagavi earlier this week to oversee the security arrangements.

This news is reported by The Goan. To read more GOA news visit The Goan