Flight diverted to Goa due to medical emergency

The Goa Airport was alerted of the incident and handled the medical emergency after the flight landed at the airport.

THE GOAN NETWORKUpdated: Tuesday, June 21, 2022, 02:31 PM IST
Vasco: An international flight on its way to UAE was diverted to the Goa International Airport on Monday after a passenger developed a medical emergency.

Sources at Goa Airport said the Spice Jet flight had left from Madurai to Dubai, when a passenger took ill. The Goa Airport was alerted of the incident and handled the medical emergency after the flight landed at the airport.

"Spice Jet's DWC (UAE) bound flight from Madurai diverted to Goa Airport due to a medical emergency on board. Team Goa ensured the required assistance and created a seamless passage to the nearest hospital," stated a tweet by Goa Airport.

