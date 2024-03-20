Clear Illegal Structures On Beaches In Goa: High Court Of Bombay At Goa to State Govt | representative image

Panaji: The Bombay High Court at Goa on Tuesday directed the Director of Tourism to act against illegal constructions and structures along the beaches of the State including sign boards and maintain a strict vigil in order that no new illegal structures come up in the future. Hearing a petition filed concerning the setting up of illegal structures along the Calangute beach, the High Court took on record an assurance by the Director of Tourism that illegal structures on the Calangute beach will be removed within a period of two months.

“There was a petition filed in connection with some illegal construction coming up on the beaches -- this was basically about Calangute beach. Some structures are removed by the Tourism Department, some are yet to be removed, the Tourism Department will take action in the next two months on this illegal construction on the beach,” Advocate General Devidas Pangam, said.

'Beach belongs to Govt'

“The beach belongs to the government and ultimately it belongs to the public. The High Court has further directed that henceforth, the director of tourism will keep a strict vigil of any type of activities on the beach and all the beaches in Goa. Particularly any illegal construction and those illegal constructions not to be allowed at all. And that is the direction to be issued by the High Court today,” Pangam added.

According to the Advocate General, the High Court has asked the director to take responsibility for any illegal encroachment including any signages, etc. which are erected on the beach and to have them be removed swiftly and quickly. “The orders will have to be implemented by the director for the purpose of keeping these beaches clean and free of encroachment,” the Advocate General said. The High Court also issued incidental and supplementary directions to the authorities to ensure that whichever illegal structure has come up on the beach or the beaches in the State, should not get electricity connection, water connection. The director should take proper precautions so that such illegal constructions do not mushroom on the beach, the High Court said.