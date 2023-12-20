Christmas Has Very Special Place In My Heart: North Goa Collector

North Goa Collector and District Magistrate Dr Sneha Gitte, along with other participants, at the ‘Sadbhav Christmas’ at the Pilar Pilgrim Centre in Pilar. | The Goan Network

Panaji: Acknowledging that the ‘Sadbhav Christmas’ has brought together people from different communities to celebrate the true spirit of peace and harmony, North Goa Collector and District Magistrate Dr Sneha Gitte IAS appealed to everyone to work together to promote communal harmony.

“Christmas has a very special place in my heart. I am so glad to be a part of Sadbhav Christmas, which celebrates Christmas in its true spirit – the spirit of joy, love, peace and promoting goodwill,” said Dr Gitte, while speaking as chief guest at the inter-religious celebration of Christmas hosted by the Society of Pilar.

'Sadbhav Christmas'

'Sadbhav Christmas’, an annual celebration of Christmas with people from different faith communities, was held at the Pilar Pilgrim Centre in Pilar on December 16.

The programme began with a devotional dance by Bhagyashree Chari, a young classical dancer, in Kathak style, on the hymn ‘Vachan Tumhare’, leading the gathering into moments of God experience.

In his welcome address, Fr Lawrence Fernandes, Director of the Pilar Pilgrim Centre, said Christmas evokes the profound feelings of peace, brotherhood, joy, love and reveals God’s purpose of coming into this world.

Later, Daniel Dias, a talented harpist from Mumbai, having his roots in Goa, rendered four Christmas carols on the harp.