﻿Chorla highway, from Goa to Belagavi, to be widened

﻿Chorla highway, from Goa to Belgavi, to be widened | Twitter/@gshny

The Chorla highway from Goa to Belagavi will be handed over to the central highways management and the process in this context has begun.

The central highways management at Hubli has written to the Goa government on the matter and the highway will soon be transferred. The construction was announced by the central highways management.

The highway has been widened up to Piranwadi, and the work on the road between Piranwadi and Goa will commence soon at a cost of around Rs 200 crore. The work was launched from Belagavi by Union Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari a few days ago.

The highway will be turned into a four-lane road. The road to Kankumbi is satisfactorily wide, however, it will be further increased and the road will be widened in the Ghat area within Goa. According to sources in the central highways management, the widening process will be undertaken from both sides.

Also, after the commencement of the work on this road, action is likely to be taken on the roadside constructions within the Goa boundary, including in the areas of Keri, Parye, Morle and Sankhali. The survey was conducted a few years ago.

