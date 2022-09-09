A year on, Belagavi civic body still without mayor

Belagavi City Corporation | Facebook

A year has passed since elections were conducted to the City Corporation of Belagavi (CCB) and the city is still without a mayor and the deputy.

Irked by the negligence by Karnataka government and as the mark of protest, a group of corporators on Tuesday cut the first anniversary cake amid stiff opposition by the CCB Commissioner and police.

A group of about 27 corporators gathered in the campus of the CCB complex and cut the cake, much to the amusement of the citizens.

It may be recalled that elections to the 58 wards of CCB were held on September 3 last year and the results were declared on September 6, after which the government has not announced the elections to the post of mayor and dy mayor.

The elected corporators have warned of an agitation in case the government delays the elections to mayor and deputy mayor further.

