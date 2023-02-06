2024 LS polls: Congress vows to reduce fuel prices, back MSMEs

After the Bharat Jodo Abhiyan, the Congress launched the Haath Se Haath Jodo Abhiyan in Goa on Sunday, with party leaders making three major promises to the people if the Congress returns to power in the 2024 Lok Sabha election.

“These are the three promises every Congress worker should convey to the people in their respective booth during the Abhiyan. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has made these three promises, which will be implemented when the party returns to power after the 2024 election,” he said.

Accompanied by the party leaders, including Amit Patkar, Yuri Alemao, MP Francisco Sardinha and party leaders M K Sheikh, Everson Vales, Moreno Rebello and others, Tagore went around the market area after the launch to distribute pamphlets.

He reminded the party leaders and workers that Rahul Gandhi walked 25 km every day during the Bharat Jodo campaign, commencing the yatra every day at 6 am and winding up the campaign at 8 pm before the yatra culminated at Srinagar.

“All the party workers are expected to reach out to the 200 households located in a booth area and distribute the pamphlets and interact with the voters during the Haath Se Haath Jodi Abhiyan,” he said.

Tagore pointed out that the Abhiyan is aimed at telling the people that all is not well as is being painted by the BJP leadership. “We want to convey to the people that the Congress understands their pain, which is not reflected in the media,” he said.

