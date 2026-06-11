BEST Undertaking Deploys Plainclothes Inspectors On Mumbai Buses After Fatal Dadar Crash | Representational Image

Mumbai: In a major step to improve passenger safety and curb reckless driving, the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) Undertaking has started deploying officers and depot staff in plain clothes on buses operated by private contractors under the wet-lease model. The surprise inspections began on Thursday across the city and come in the wake of the fatal Dadar bus accident that has raised serious concerns about driver discipline and safety standards.

Officials said teams from all 27 BEST depots have been directed to travel as regular passengers and closely observe the behaviour of wet-lease bus drivers during service. The teams will note route details, timings and any violations committed by drivers. The move is aimed at identifying unsafe practices that may put passengers and pedestrians at risk.

“During training, drivers are clearly instructed about safety rules and expected conduct while driving. They are supposed to remain fully focused on the road and their surroundings. However, violations continue to be reported,” a BEST official said, requesting anonymity.

The inspection teams will focus on key safety parameters, including whether drivers maintain an alert seating posture, engage in conversations with conductors or passengers while driving, or use mobile phones and earphones behind the wheel. Officials said mobile phone use remains one of the most serious concerns, with some drivers allegedly making calls, watching videos or using earphones while operating buses.

The decision follows the horrific accident near Plaza Cinema in Dadar, where a speeding electric wet-lease bus on Route A-463 allegedly lost control and crashed into multiple vehicles. The collision claimed the life of a delivery executive and left six others injured. Preliminary investigations have pointed towards possible human error.

“We will document every violation and prepare a detailed report. Necessary action will also be taken against the concerned wet-lease operator,” another BEST official said.

The accident has once again triggered criticism of the wet-lease model, under which private operators provide buses and drivers while BEST manages routes and ticketing. BEST Committee member Ajay Singh has urged the administration to transfer maintenance work of contract-operated buses to BEST’s engineering department, arguing that private operators often neglect vehicle upkeep.

With BEST’s self-owned fleet reduced to around 249 buses, concerns are growing over oversight and accountability. The latest monitoring drive is expected to strengthen supervision of wet-lease operations and restore public confidence in Mumbai’s bus network.

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