Mumbai: BEST Rolls Out Special Transport Plan For MMRDA's 1st Public Transport Day At BKC | File Pic (Representational image)

Mumbai: Ahead of the launch of MMRDA’s first-ever Public Transport Day at Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) on Friday, the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) undertaking has put in place a special operational plan to ensure smooth commuter movement and adequate bus availability.

BEST officers will be stationed at key transit points, including Bandra Station East and Kurla Station East during the morning peak hours, and at BKC in the evening to monitor passenger demand and coordinate services on the ground. Bus inspectors will also patrol routes to ensure that buses are available as scheduled and that no trips are delayed or detained.

At present, BEST operates 16 bus routes connecting BKC with different parts of the city, deploying a total of 125 buses. Of these, four feeder routes with 33 buses exclusively connect Bandra Station East, Kurla Station West and BKC. Depot managers have been directed to operate all scheduled BKC-bound services and divert buses from other routes if required to meet additional demand.

The transport undertaking has also instructed the Dharavi and Kurla depots to keep extra buses ready for deployment if passenger traffic exceeds the existing fleet capacity. Officials said further plans for additional bus operations will be prepared based on commuter response and observations made during the initiative.

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