The Souk at Taj Mahal, Mumbai: Subtle flavours rocked the evening curated by Michelin Star Chef Rupert Blease

The Souk at Taj Mahal, Mumbai hosted the five-course meal curated by Michelin Star Chef Rupert Blease paired with wines by Nikhil Agarwal.

Evening started with a Prosecco and amuse bouche. The first course was a crisp salad of grilled young lettuce leaves, herbs, finished with saffron sauce and accompanied by a smooth, crisp Warwick The First Lady Chardonnay from South Africa.

First course was common to Vegetarians and Non-vegetarians. The second for non-vegetarians was Steamed Sea Bass that floated in red wine, and black garlic jus. Subtle tastes that were complimented by Mirabeau Classic Rose from the Cotes du Provence of France. It was the jus that did the trick… which could have been overpowering but was not. The Steamed Eggplant for the vegetarians was appreciated as well.

The next one was Glazed hen breast – rightly roasted breast topped with toasted pine nuts, pumpkin seeds and accompanied by toasted butternut squash and dash of yogurt. The Tuscan CalleMassari Montecucco Riserva brought out the toasted flavours beautifully. The vegetarians enjoyed the same minus the hen!

Fourth course was a roasted duck topped with spiced Madiera jus, served with poached figs and bread. Again, jus did the trick. Full marks for the perfectly cooked duck – not rare, not overcooked. Vegetarian option was as interesting, and I tried that as well.

It was a light coconut curry with peas, zucchini, carrots, beans, dressed with crisp zucchini. The lightly fragrant curry was tasty. The fourth course was accompanied by a full-bodied Bodegas Luis Cana Crianza from Riojo, Spain. Perfect company for the duck.

The dessert and petit fours were common. The rose shaped mango rested on a lemongrass flavoured mousse and was accompanied by a shot of passion fruit and lime chilled soup. And the petit fours – macrons, pistachio opera cake, baklava – had sherry for company. The dessert, with its lemongrass flavourings gave the fresh mango a tang that delighted the palate.

All in all, a great meal that left you wanting more; especially the wines!