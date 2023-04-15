Native Bombay, Mumbai: The restaurant's menu for Ramazan and otherwise boasts of dishes across the country

Ramazani Chicken Tandoori | Pic: Shruti Pandit

The rustic interiors of Native Bombay at Ballard Estate are filled with cheer as people come to break their Ramazan fast with the special Ramazan menu, along with their usual delicacies.

If you don’t want to stand in line and sweat in the crowds on streets that sell Ramazan specials, Native Bombay is a good option. Chill with a drink and choose from the special Ramazan menu. You can order from their usual menu as well if you don’t particularly fancy some of the items on Ramazan menu.

Though the place claims to be Bombay’s native, the fact is that the menu — Ramazan and otherwise — has specialties of regions across the length and breadth of India. On the Ramazan menu, you can find Teen Mirchi Ka Salan and Haleem that’s native to Hyderabad alongside of the Mohammed Ali Seekh Kebab and Ramazani Chicken Tandoori.

Mohammed Ali Seekh Kebab | Pic: Manasi Y Mastakar

Mohammed Ali Seekh is a good starter from the Ramazan menu for those who don’t mind the ‘bade ka maans’. Go for Mutton Boti Kebab if you prefer the ‘chote ka’. Both are delectable. There are veg options on the Ramazan menu as well. Lobiya Kebab made from black-eyed peas is melt in the mouth with textures of the legume making the difference.

“Not many are aware that quite a few Muslims are strict vegetarians and there’s a special veg menu for Ramazan as well,” informs Chef Bhairav, who spent quite a few days on streets of Mumbai researching the menu for Ramazan.

Haleem | Pic: Shruti Pandit

The Mumbaites may find the Haleem different, but is perfect Hyderabadi style, but a little less spicy. You will not find rough grind, but the grind of wheat and meat is fine with a few mutton pieces. Don’t miss the Keema Pav. Rightly minced along with the spice, giving it the correct texture and taste.

It’s not just the Ramazan menu. The regular menu also is quite colourful and different. “The idea was to give justice to the fact that apna Bombay is a host to people from all regions of India. The menu, therefore, has representation from North, South, East and West of India,” says the Managing Partner of Native Bombay, Shahrom Oshtori.

Jodhpuri Ker Singri | Pic: Manasi Y Mastakar

The menu is native with a twist. The Baroda Khakhra is a khakhra in dabeli style with dabeli ingredients. The Jodhpuri Ker Singri comes stuffed in a big chilli (jalapeno) served with fried singri mixed with sev, pomegranate etc, like a bhel. One bite of the stuffed jalapeno and spoon of the bhel together can transport you to a different world.

And the Bombay Bomb! That’s a nice surprise. It’s a miniature boiled potato carved out like a bowl and stuffed with pani-puri masala, topped with sev. The end effect is an explosion of flavours in your mouth.

Bombay Bomb | Pic: Manasi Y Mastakar

In the mains, Kohli Saab’s Butter Chicken is a must. This is a signature recipe of one of the partners, Amardeep Singh Kohli’s, father. If you like spicy stuff, check out the Chicken Chettinaad. Don’t forget to try the Dal Makhani. It can be had with their Chur Chur Naan or plain steam rice.

There’s a bright chance that you will overin-dulge in the starters and have no space left for mains and dessert. Especially, if you are just one or two. Opt for the Set Menu — Native Bombay Signature. That will help you taste the best of all available dishes.

But if you are there for Ramazan, please leave some place for the Kulfi Falooda.

Don’t think the treat ends with the dessert. This is one place where you should look forward to the ‘after dinner’ experience. The server comes with assorted mukhvaas all the way from Amritsar and mixes a special one for you on the table. And trust me, it’s worth watching and eating!

Average cost for two: Rs 4,000 (with alcohol)