How to make cookie and pancake cereal: The latest quarantine food trend

An Instagram page, @dcfoodporn by Justin Schuble, has several easy to make pancake and cookie cereal recipes.

He recently uploaded a video in which he shows how to make a cookie cereal. Alongside the video, he also posted the detailed recipe. Here, check his cookie cereal recipe:

1. Cut your cookie dough into even pieces. You want to make sure they bake evenly or else some will burn and others will be undercooked. Instead of rolling them into balls, just round the edges. And add an extra chocolate chip on top for a prettier final product.

2. Bake at 350F for about 7 minutes (cookies will still be a little soft). Let them sit on the counter and harden for a few minutes.

3. Add a few spoonfuls of your mini cookies to a bowl and enjoy with milk. To avoid getting all the cookies soggy at once, only add a few bites to your bowl at a time.

4. Try it with ice cream as a dessert!

5. Get creative! You can make any type of cookie into cookie cereal. Doesn’t have to be chocolate chip!!

Head to his page to watch more videos about pancake recipes as well. He also has a dairy and gluten free pancake cereal recipe.

If you want to make your own cookies, actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra had shared one on her Instagram page recently. To make Shilpa-style Peanut Butter Choco-Oat Cookies follow the recipe given below:

INGREDIENTS:

* 1/2cup natural (unsweetened) peanut butter

* 1/2cup real maple syrup OR HONEY

* 4 tbsp coconut oil (OR 4 tablespoons melted butter)

* 1 tsp baking powder

* 1/2 tsp fine-grain sea salt

* 1 1/2 cup old-fashioned rolled oats, ground for 30 seconds in a food processor or blender

* 5 tbsp semi-sweet chocolate chips

* 1 tbsp vanilla extract

* 2 tbsp coconut sugar

* 4 tbsp roasted almonds (ground)

* 1 egg (or 1 tbsp flaxseed powder soaked in 3 tbsp of water is the equivalent) [I added 2 tbsp of flaxseeds to make it more fibrous]

* 2 tbsp of almond milk (to smoothen the texture)

INSTRUCTIONS:

1. Preheat the oven to 160° Celsius with two racks in the middle. Line 2 baking sheets with parchment paper (if you don’t have parchment paper, lightly grease the baking sheets).

2. Measure out the peanut butter and maple syrup.

3. Pour the peanut butter, coconut oil, & maple syrup mixture into a mixing bowl. Add the melted butter & whisk until the mixture is well blended. Use your whisk to beat in the egg, scraping down the side of the bowl once it’s incorporated, then whisk in the vanilla, & salt. Switch to a big spoon & stir in the ground oats, add the baking powder, flaxseed powder, coconut sugar, & chocolate chips until they are evenly combined.

Drop the dough by the tablespoon or ice cream scooper (grease your fingers with some coconut oil so it doesn’t stick when you flatten them) onto your prepared baking sheets.

4. Bake the cookies for 12-15 mins total. Swap sides after 7 mins. Remove from the oven to cool.

And convert it into cookie cereal by making smaller pieces of the cookie, add milk, honey or sugar if you want to make it sweet and garnish it with whatever you like or find in the kitchen (even those extra left over chocolate chips).

This YouTube video also shows how to make mini pancake cereals at home: