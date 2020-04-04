Shakshouka: The 5-ingredient quarantine favourite delicacy amid lockdown

Shakshouka. This is the new social made craze. What is it you ask? It’s a Middle Eastern and North African dish, which is not only tasty but quite easy to make as well. All you need is some eggs, peppers, tomatoes, garlic and onions (there are eggless recipes too and some with meat as well).

Shakshouka or Shakshuka is an Arabic word which simply means an haphazard mixture’ or ‘all mixed up’. The origin of the dish is not proven yet. Some say it originated in Morocco, while some historian believe it came from Ottoman Turkey and travelled to Spain and Middle East. While the dispute might go on for a while, right now we are just too taken by this colourful dish overloaded with tasty goodness—it’s an egg lovers paradise! To save your time from going to Google and looking for recipes, I decided to take that load from you (apart from the fact that I wanted to drool over some good looking pictures of the dish and pass it on to my brother whom I am going to force to make it).

Lisa Bryan in her blog quite beautifully explains the whole etymology of the dish. She also gives her version of the recipes towards the end. Check it out here:

https://downshiftology.com/recipes/shakshuka/

For a Libyan-style home-cooked Shakshouka you can visit:

https://toriavey.com/toris-kitchen/shakshuka/

Our very own, popular Chef Sanjeev Kapoor’s YouTube channel (Sanjeev Kapoor Khazana) also shows you how to do it Indian style: