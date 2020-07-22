Hariyali Teej 2020: Delicious recipes you can prepare at home for the festival

Hariyali Teej, also known as Shravan Teej, is a monsoon festival celebrated in the Northern part of India.
The festival is celebrated especially in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan.
It falls on the third day of the first fortnight of the Hindu month of Shravan and usually two days before Nag Panchami. The festival, which is symbolic of the prosperity and happiness of married couples, is a three-day festival dedicated to goddess Parvati and commemorates her union with Lord Shiva.
During this season the surroundings become green and hence the name ‘Hariyali’. This year, the festival falls on July 23.
Here are some mouth-watering recipes you can prepare for the festival:
Dal Ki Kachori
Dal Kachori is one of the most popular snacks, which can be prepared at home using some easily available ingredients. Kachoris have stuffing of sautéed dal with spices deep-fried in a cover of flour.
Rajasthani Mirchi Vada
Hariyali Teej is celebrated with fervour in the state of Rajasthan. And what is the most delicious thing about the festival? Here is a Rajasthani Mirchi Vada for you. This dish is consisting of chilli and potato. It is deep-fried.
Ghevar
Ghevar is a typical Rajasthani sweet which can be made in different sizes. It has basic ingredients like flour, ghee, and milk. Ghevar is very special to the celebration of Teej.
Dal Baati Churma
When it comes to authentic Rajasthani food, then the first thing which comes to everybody’s mind is definitely ‘Dal Baati Churma’. This dish is a part of every Rajasthani household.
It has three main constituents - a platter of sweet Churma, spicy Dal and Baati.
Hara Bhara Kebab
Here's some vegetarian kabab for you on this Teej. The dish serves as a starter, made with spices along with combinations of veggies like spinach, peas tomatoes, and potatoes.
One can also try other Teej special dishes like Gatte Ki Sabzi, Malpua, Bedmi Puri With Raseele Aloo, Besan Ki Kadhi. Happy Teej!
This year, as per drikpanchang.com, Tritiya Thithi begins at 7.22 pm on July 22 and ends at 5.03 pm on July 23.