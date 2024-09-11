Singapore: LiSHA’s Deepavali Light-Up To Officially Kick Off On September 14

LiSHA’s Deepavali light-up installation | www.facebook.com/indianheritagecentre

Earlier on Tuesday, LiSHA (Little India Shopkeepers & Heritage Association) also unveiled its annual street light-up plans in Little India.

The theme this year will be centered on the significance of family bonds, heritage and togetherness during the festive season. Deepavali or Diwali will be celebrated this year from October 31 to November 1.

The light-up festival, which will take place from 6:30 pm to 9:30 pm at Birch Road, Little India, is open to public.

“Embracing sustainability by going paperless and plastic-free for a greener future. Join us as Little India glows in celebration of Deepavali!” LiSHA wrote on Facebook.

Meanwhile, the association has also announced several other programmes, to take place in September and October to mark the Hindu festival of lights.

Big Bus Tour

Experience the vibrant streets of Little India as they come alive with colourful lights and scenic landmarks during this exciting Big Bus Tour! The dates for this programme.

Date: October 4, 11, 18, 21 to 25.

Time: Session 1- 6:45 pm to 7:30 pm. Session 2- 7:45 pm to 8:30 pm.

Venue: Serangoon Road

Pickup: Orchard Hotel

Dropoff: Race Course Road (Outside Gayathri Restaurant)

Those availing the tour will have to report 15 minutes prior to the start of the ride.

Ticket price: SGD10 per person (includes SGD5 Gayathri Restaurant voucher)

Tickets: https://lisha.ticketnow.sg/

Treasure hunt

Embark on an exciting treasure hunt through the vibrant streets of Little India. Decipher clues, compete with fellow puzzle lovers, and stand a chance to win prizes.

Date: September 8 and October 12.

Time: 10:00 am to 12:00 pm.

Venue: Little India Precinct.

Price: SGD 10 per pair.

1st Prize: Mustafa SGD 150 vouchers.

2nd Prize: Mustafa SGD 100 voucher.

Terms and Conditions:

Participants must be aged 12 and above.

Parental consent is required for participants under 18.

Each contestant can register for only one session.

Teams must consist of two players.

Registration: lisha.ticketnow.sg

Deepavali Festival Village

Immerse yourself in the festive spirit of Deepavali at the heart of Little India. Explore a vibrant marketplace filled with unique stalls, festive decorations, and delightful shopping opportunities.

Date: September 14 to October 30.

Time: 10:00 am to 10:00 pm.

Venue: Campbell Lane

Migrant Workers Competition

An exciting day of engaging and interactive cultural games designed to celebrate the vibrant spirit of Deepavali.

Date: November 3.

Time: 10:00 am to 12:00 pm.

Venue: Campbell Lane.

